Church members furious after pastor revokes memberships

The Bible calls a church the body of Christ.

But after a letter is sent out to several long-time members of Cave City Baptist, informing them they'd be removed from the member role, that body is aching.

"I don't ever want to go back to that church." said Samantha Esters, who has been a member of Cave City Baptist since she was a kid.

Senior Pastor Ryan Broers at Cave City Baptist claimed that doing this was necessary.

"A lot of the people that the letters were sent to are not attending church anywhere, and this was kind of a wake-up call to them 'you've broken fellowship with God, you've broken fellowship with this church, you need to come back and repent and get your relationship with Him.'" said Bro. Ryan

He said that these letters were only sent to members who had not attended the church in, at least, the past year. The reason being to follow by-laws and take responsibility for those who do attend his church.

"These are people that we haven't heard from, they've received multiple letters inquiring about their membership," he said about those who received the letter.

Esters, though, said otherwise. She attended the church just three weeks prior to receiving the letter.

"That's wrong," she said about the pastor's statement of only sending letters to those who hadn't attended in the last year. "I was in shock that they could kick somebody out, especially after I had just been there a couple Sundays ago."

Though these members are being removed from the membership roll, church leadership says they will add anyone back who calls and requests it.

"If anyone wants to come back, they're welcome to come back," Bro. Ryan said. "There's no hard feelings towards anyone that received the letter."

Jesus commands Christians to love one another, and Ryan said that's exactly what he's doing.

"I preach the truth, and sometimes the truth hurts and steps on people's toes," he said.

Esters and others says they believe there's no love to be found here.

"It's actually God's church, not your church," Esters firmly said about Bro. Ryan's decisions.