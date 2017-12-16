Meet the Chick-fil-A hero who gave up his boots to a man in need

Earlier this week, 13 News ran a story about a mystery man who took off his boots, and gave them to a man in need while eating at Chick-fil-A.

On Saturday, Kelly Dean tracked down the good Samaritan and to get the reason behind the random act of kindness.

"God said, I'll supply your needs, and that's all that matters. I don't worry about nothing. I have a roof over my head, shoes on my feet," said Mark Townsend of Scottsville.

Mark Townsend is the man behind the act of kindness that's getting a lot of buzz online, thanks to one 13-year-old who witnessed it and snapped a picture.

"It all started on Sunday and it ended on Monday night what God had in store. It started with my little granddaughter. It ended up being a blessing to somebody, and that's what we all need to be is just a blessing to someone," said Townsend.

After taking his granddaughter to an orthodontist appointment, they decided to grab a bite to eat at Chick-fil-A.

"Me and her circled the parking lot twice, even thinking about going through the drive through. She said, 'let's go in.' So, we went in, it wasn't meant for us to do the drive through."

And so the story goes- Townsend took off his boots right then and there to give to a man in need.

"My granddaughter said, 'Pa, why did you do that?' And I said, 'because God spoke to me, and said to give him my shoes,'" explained Townsend.

However, there's something he wants to make clear.

"This is not about me. It's not about my granddaughter, which this started with. This is all about God, the voice of God," he says.

The 13-year-old, Hallie Cassady, who snapped the picture was eager to meet the giving man via FaceTime to thank him for his kind act.

"I just wanted to tell you that the act of kindness that you did, really gave me a whole look at the perspective of things to do for people," said Cassady.

"If you and me learned anything out of this, it's that it's better to give than it is to receive. To reach out to people in need," said Townsend.

A lesson, Townsend said, that all starts with the Word of God.

"Do we really know the voice of God? If we know God, it's not the big things, it's the simple things. It's better to give than it is to receive," he adds.

Cassady and her family say they hope to meet Townsend soon face-to-face. As for Townsend, he says he loves going to Chick-fil-A not only for the food, but because of the fact that it's a Christian organization.