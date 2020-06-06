Kentucky News Digest

Here's a look at how AP's general news coverage is shaping up in Kentucky. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the AP-Louisville bureau at (502) 583-7718 or aplouisville(at)ap.org. Jonathan Mattise is on the desk. News editor Scott Stroud can be reached at sstroud@ap.org. A reminder this information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. If circumstances change before 6 p.m., a new digest will be sent reflecting those developments. All times are Eastern.

AMERICA PROTESTS-KENTUCKY

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The shooting of a popular Kentucky barbecue cook by law enforcement has raised new questions about use of force practices after police released videos of the clash this week. Louisville Metro Police and National Guard soldiers have said they were in the area responding to a reports of a crowd gathering near David McAtee’s eatery early Monday morning, miles away from downtown protests. Police said McAtee fired at officers, who returned fire, but video evidence suggests law enforcement officials were firing pepper balls at the restaurant before McAtee fired his weapon. By Dylan Lovan and Rebecca Reynolds Yonker. With AP Photos.

With:

AMERICA PROTESTS-KENTUCKY RALLIES

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Hundreds of people marched against police brutality Saturday in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, while many more joined a vigil for Breonna Taylor, a black woman shot by police in her home nearly three months ago.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-GOVERNMENT JOBS

Jobs with state and city governments are usually a source of stability in the U.S. economy, but the financial devastation wrought by the coronavirus pandemic has forced cuts that will reduce public services — from schools to trash pickup. Even as the U.S. added some jobs in May, the number of people employed by federal, state and local governments dropped by 585,000. The overall job losses among public workers have reached more than 1.5 million since March, according to seasonally adjusted federal jobs data released Friday. The number of government employees is now the lowest it’s been since 2001, and most of the cuts are at the local level. By Geoff Mulvihill. With AP Photos.

AMERICA PROTESTS-BLACK GIRL SURFERS

SANTA MONICA, Calif. — On a sliver of sand that before the Civil Rights era was derisively dubbed “The Ink Well” because of its popularity among black people, hundreds of surfers gathered to honor the life of George Floyd and other African Americans killed by police. The occasion Friday was a paddle out, a Hawaiian tradition to celebrate a life and mourn its passing, organized by Black Girls Surf to share the pain they are feeling with devotees of a sport that has not always welcomed them. By Brian Melley. With AP Photos.

EXCHANGE-2020 GRADS

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Lexington’s class of 2020 will be graduating throughout this week, in unprecedented ceremonies shaped by the global pandemic. The coronavirus pandemic was just one challenge some high school graduates in Lexington faced: One graduate in Fayette County Public Schools overcame the shooting death of her brother, another lived alone as her brother battled a serious illness and yet another graduated with honors despite deficits from a bout of childhood cancer. By Valarie Honeycutt Spears, Lexington Herald-Leader. An AP Member Exchange.

