Kentucky News Digest

Here's a look at how AP's general news coverage is shaping up in Kentucky. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the AP-Louisville bureau at (502) 583-7718 or aplouisville(at)ap.org. John Raby is on the desk. News editor Scott Stroud can be reached at sstroud@ap.org. A reminder this information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. If circumstances change before 6 p.m., a new digest will be sent reflecting those developments. All times are Eastern.

For up-to-the minute information on AP's coverage, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org.

From Our Members:

EXCHANGE-HOME IMPROVEMENT INCREASES

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Stuck at home in a paralyzing health crisis, people across America finally tackled long-delayed, home improvement projects that are giving a boost to the do-it-yourself and handyman segments of the U.S. economy. In Louisville, Kentucky, the COVID-19 crisis has been a unexpected boon for Max Daugherty’s outdoor living contractor business. New decks, patio upgrades, backyard spruce-ups — the calls are pouring in. By Grace Schneider, Courier Journal.

In Brief:

SMALL PLANE CRASH-INDIANA, from Jeffersonville, Ind.: Federal authorities were set to investigate Sunday after a 30-year-old Kentucky man died in a single-engine plane crash in southern Indiana.

___

If you have stories of regional or statewide interest, please email them to aplouisville(at)ap.org. If you have photos of regional or statewide interest, please send them to the AP state photo center in New York, (212) 621-1900 for news and (212) 621-1918 for sports. For technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or (877) 836-9477.