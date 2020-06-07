Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. EDT

AMERICA PROTESTS-KENTUCKY RALLIES

Hundreds march, release balloons for Taylor in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Hundreds of people marched against police brutality Saturday in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, while many more joined a vigil for Breonna Taylor, a black woman shot by police in her home nearly three months ago. News outlets reported marchers stopped to kneel in a symbolic memorial of the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee on his neck after he pleaded for air while handcuffed. Protesters in Louisville and elsewhere have been demanding justice for Taylor. After the morning march, hundreds met at Metro Hall to release balloons in Taylor's honor.

Kentucky police shooting video raises questions on tactics

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The shooting of a popular Kentucky barbecue cook by law enforcement is raising new questions about use of force practices by Louisville police. Louisville Police and National Guard soldiers have said they were in the area responding to a reports of a crowd gathering near David McAtee’s eatery early Monday. Police have said McAtee fired at officers, who returned fire, but video evidence suggests law enforcement officials were firing pepper balls at the restaurant before McAtee fired his weapon. The department's use of force policy says “force may not be resorted to unless other reasonable alternatives have been exhausted.”

University president: Controversial mural will be removed

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — University of Kentucky President Eli Capilouto says a controversial mural at the school that has been the object of protest for its depictions of black people and Native Americans is coming down. Capilouto’s message Friday to students, faculty and staff said the mural makes it difficult to address important matters. Capilouto says the mural “carries with it tremendous symbolic weight.” The mural has been covered since a protest and hunger strike last year. The 1930s fresco mural by Ann Rice O’Hanlon shows the history of Lexington in a series of scenes, including black men and women planting tobacco and a Native American man holding a tomahawk.

Officials urge protesters to get tested for coronavirus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Health officials in Kentucky’s largest city are urging protesters to get tested for the coronavirus. In addition, the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness said in a statement that protesters should take precautions that include wearing face masks, staying in small groups that are 6 feet apart, and using signs and noisemakers instead of yelling. The city has had days of protests demanding justice for Breonna Taylor, a black woman who was killed by police in her home in Louisville in March. The demonstrations also erupted over the death of a black man in Minneapolis — George Floyd — in an encounter with police.

Kentucky governor: Jefferson Davis statue should be moved

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Statues of Jefferson Davis and Abraham Lincoln tower over visitors to Kentucky’s Capitol, but the state’s governor doesn’t think the Confederate president belongs in the same space as the U.S. president who helped end slavery. Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday that he sees the Davis statue as a divisive symbol that should be removed from the Capitol Rotunda. Beshear was asked about the Davis statue during a time of unrest in Louisville, where crowds have protested over police interactions with blacks. The 15-foot marble statue of Davis sits in a corner of the state’s ornate Capitol Rotunda near a bronze likeness of Lincoln.

Some Louisville police stage protest, walking out on mayor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Some Louisville police officers have staged their own protest. They walked out on the mayor to express their frustration amid demonstrations in the Kentucky city over police interactions with African Americans. Video showed dozens of officers quietly filing out as Mayor Greg Fischer arrived at a roll call Wednesday. Ryan Nichols is the local Fraternal Order of Police president. He says the walkout was an unplanned response to Fischer's appearance. He says they feel unsupported by Fischer's administration. Fischer responded with a statement recognizing officers for working long hours while “suffering insults and assaults” in dealing with protests.