Allen County confirms five more COVID-19 cases, 116 total

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Allen County Health Department reports another five confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 as of Monday afternoon. The patients are undergoing medical treatment and are in quarantine at this time. The Health Department is contacting persons (contact tracing) who may have been in contact with these individuals and advising them of the self-isolation requirements within the next 24 hours. The health department asks that you remain vigilant, maintain social distance, wash/sanitize hands frequently, and cover those coughs and sneezes. A facemask is highly encouraged in public areas.

Allen County now has had a total of 116 cases reported since the start of the COVID-19 Outbreak. Currently 66 cases have fully recovered and are off quarantine with a remainder of 46 active cases in quarantine at this time either at home or hospitalized, and four deaths.

