Advertisement

Barren River District Health Department: 1,755 COVID-19 cases

The Barren River District Health Department has confirmed 1,755 cases of COVID-19, 1,110 of which have recovered. The district has 43 deaths reported.
The Barren River District Health Department has confirmed 1,755 cases of COVID-19, 1,110 of which have recovered. The district has 43 deaths reported.(AP)
By Lauren Hanson
Published: Jun. 8, 2020 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Barren River District Health Department has confirmed 1,755 cases of COVID-19, 1,110 of which have recovered. The district has 43 deaths reported.

Here is a county by county look:

Barren has 49 cases, 35 recovered, and 1 death.

Butler has 234 cases, 105 recovered, and 13 deaths.

Edmonson has 65 cases, 31 recovered, and 11 deaths.

Hart has 31 cases and 17 recovered.

Logan has 175 cases, 82 recovered, and 6 deaths.

Metcalfe has 7 cases, 3 recovered, and 2 deaths.

Simpson has 52 cases, 40 recovered, and 3 deaths.

Warren has 1,142 cases, 797 recovered, and 7 deaths.

What is Contact Tracing and How Does it Help? The Barren River District Health Department is accustomed to doing contact tracing as part of their routine communicable disease investigation process. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, they have been conducting contact tracing to slow the spread of the disease in our communities.

Contact Tracing is key to safely get back to work while also kick-starting the economy.

 Public Health workers reach out to individuals who have COVID-19 to assess their situation, provide helpful resources, and ask about any recent in-person contacts who may have been exposed to the disease.  Recent in-person contacts are notified that they may have been exposed to COVID-19 and are offered instructions and connected to local resources. Individuals receive follow-up calls to see how they are doing and gather any new information.

 By following the instructions provided by Public Health workers, contacts help stop the spread of COVID-19 and save the lives of Kentuckians.

Contact Tracing and Patient Privacy In order to protect patients’ confidentiality, contacts will not be told the identity of the person who may have exposed them. They will be told what they need to do to care for themselves, reduce the risk to others, and protect their communities from any further exposure.

Contact Tracers will never ask you for personal financial information, money, or your passwords. This confidential statewide system will allow them to follow where a virus may travel, across county lines or beyond, so they can warn people and stop further viral spread.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, the health department says we must continue to follow recommendations provided by the CDC, the state, and Governor Andy Beshear. Practicing social distancing is the most important method for staying healthy. They urge Barren River residents to stay at home and leave only for essential items such as groceries and medications. When possible, choose online ordering, delivery, and curbside pickup services to obtain these items.

Here are 10 steps to fight COVID-19 from Governor Andy Beshear:

 Stay healthy at home. Leave only for essential items such as groceries once a week.

 Avoid crowds and gatherings. Avoid crowds of any size, including home visits, recreational areas, or crowded shopping locations.

 Practice social distancing. Maintain six feet between yourself and others at all times.

 Know when to seek care. Follow the “When to Seek Care” guidelines available at https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

 Stay up-to-date through reliable resources such as KYCOVID19.KY.GOV and barrenriverhealth.org.

 Wash hands and surfaces frequently. Use warm water and soap and wash hands for at least 20 seconds. Disinfect regularly used surfaces multiple times a day.

 Apply for benefits. Kentucky has expanded unemployment benefits. If you have not applied, visit KCC.KY.GOV.  Prioritize mental health. Seek out virtual social opportunities and maintain a daily routine.

 Only travel for essential items. Avoid carpooling and public transit. The safest place for you and others is at home.

 Report non-compliance. If you see individuals or businesses not complying with COVID-19 guidelines, report to the KYSAFER hotline at 1-833-597-2337 or online at https://secure.kentucky.gov/formservices/Labor/KYSAFER.

For questions about COVID-19, call Kentucky’s COVID-19 Hotline at (800) 722-5725, BRDHD’s COVID-19 Information Line at 270-781-8039, visit www.barrenriverhealth.org/covid-19-information, or https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19.

To report non-compliance, call Kentucky’s Non-Compliance Reporting Hotline at 1-833-597-2337, report online at https://secure.kentucky.gov/formservices/Labor/KYSAFER, or call BRDHD’s COVID-19 Information Line at 270-781-8039.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

AntiRacism Kentucky coalition formed following demands to end systemic racism

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Kelly Dean
After countless outcries demanding the end to systemic nation, two Kentuckians are doing something about it.

News

Allen County confirms two more COVID-19 cases; 118 total

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
Allen County now has had a total of 118 cases reported since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak.

News

Gov. Beshear announces plan to ensure healthcare for Black community

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has announced proposals in health care, education and law enforcement training that are aimed at addressing “systemic racism.”

News

Ohio County rape and sexual abuse arrest

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office says in September of 2019, detectives opened a sexual abuse case on Doren Renfrow.

National

Army considers renaming installations bearing names of Confederate commanders

Updated: 3 hours ago
There is a chance Army installations named after Confederate military commanders could undergo a name change.

Latest News

News

Henkel closes after bomb threat; no suspects at this time

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Madison Martin
According to an incident report from the Bowling Green Police Department, officers responded to a delayed bomb threat Monday afternoon at the Henkel factory.

News

Key adviser resigns from AG Daniel Cameron staff

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
Key Adviser to Daniel Cameron resigns

News

Arrest made in Muhlenberg County burglary investigation

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Madison Martin
The Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office is reporting an arrest made following a burglary investigation.

News

Glasgow Daily Times newspaper transitions from paper to digital effective immediately

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
The last Glasgow Daily Times print edition will be produced and sent to subscribers’ homes and newsstands Tuesday. The paper will will transition to online only effective immediately.

News

Kentucky Attorney General attends law enforcement roundtable at White House

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
Kentucky Attorney General, Daniel Cameron attended the law enforcement roundtable at the White House on Monday to take part in a conversation on strengthening the relationship between law enforcement and Black communities.

Weather

Tuesday Morning Weather

Updated: 6 hours ago
The remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal will pass to our west Tuesday. https://www.wbko.com/weather/