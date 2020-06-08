Advertisement

Civil Rights Activist still marching 60 years later

Charles Neblett, Civil Rights Activist
Charles Neblett, Civil Rights Activist(Allison Baker)
By Allison Baker
Published: Jun. 8, 2020 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Sunday evening during a peaceful protest in Russellville, Charles Neblett, a Civil Rights Activist and who was one of The Freedom Singers sang and spoke to the crowd.

Charles Neblett member of The Freedom Singers.
Charles Neblett member of The Freedom Singers.(Allison Baker)

Charles said he was grateful that protests now aren’t what they looked like in the ’60s, but he said nothing in the world will change until they have set some goals.

"The goal is about changing the structure of racism, changing the structure. We have got to change the structure of institutions because racism is embedded in our institutions. Government institutions, our schools, employment, everything is embedded in there and we have got to change all of that, and people have to see that we have to change all of that.

“Until we have changed those institutions that run this country, who once said that I was only 3/5ths of a human being - I wasn’t a full human being. They haven’t seen us as a human being yet. They did not see that man George Floyd as a human being. You can sit in front of the world, put your knee on his neck until his life flows out of him - that man is not human, he’s not human. He doesn’t look at me as being human,” said Neblett.

Sunday, Charles marched as he did so many years ago, however this time it looked a lot different than it did in 1960. He led the march while sitting on the passenger side in a convertible.

Charles Neblett marching 60 years later
Charles Neblett marching 60 years later(Allison Baker)
March in Russellville, Kentucky
March in Russellville, Kentucky(Allison Baker)

“When I really got involved was 1960, and when we marched as organized in 1950 you had your death in your hand, you had your life in your hand and nobody would do anything. Just like today, nobody was doing anything about it. We had to organize and fight for our lives and organize people at the same time. The only thing that saved us was us,” said Neblett

Charles says until we see each other human beings and treat one another that way nothing will change.

“The thing is we haven’t come to the place where we recognize each other as human beings and until we do we are still going to have this problem,” added Neblett.

Watch the full interview with Charles Neblett down below.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Allen County confirms five more COVID-19 cases, 116 total

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
The patients are undergoing medical treatment and are in quarantine at this time.

News

Two vehicle collision results in one fatality

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Kentucky State Police is investigating a fatal collision from Sunday morning four miles north of Campbellsville.

News

Full interview with Civil Rights Activist Charles Neblett

Updated: 1 hours ago
|

News

Kelly Dean previews protest

Updated: 3 hours ago
Kelly Dean reports

Latest News

News

Less than 2,000 tickets remain for the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
Less than 2,000 tickets remain for the 2020 Bowling Green St. Jude Dream Home!

News

Rep. James Comer to tour Metcalfe Co. factory

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Congressman Comer will be visiting a Metcalfe County factory who's been manufacturing PPE for area hospitals and nursing homes.

News

Good News

Updated: 11 hours ago
The latest news and weather.

News

Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Bowling Green getting used to their new normal in-person services

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Allison Baker
Currently, the church is offering three different services on Sunday and members have to call ahead each week to say which service they will be attending.

News

Kentucky man dies in small plane crash in southern Indiana

Updated: Jun. 7, 2020 at 12:57 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The pilot, identified as Joshua E. Warren, of Louisville, Kentucky, was the sole occupant.

News

The 'Funky Bean' celebrates grand opening in Bowling Green

Updated: Jun. 6, 2020 at 4:11 PM CDT
|
By Allison Baker
The 'Funky Bean' will be open from 6 am to 8 pm and they also serve breakfast and lunch.