Here is the latest Kentucky news from The Associated Press at 3:40 p.m. EDT

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The mother of the owner and chef of a popular Kentucky barbecue venue who was killed by law enforcement last week says she wants justice for her son. Odessa Riley addressed reporters Monday outside the Louisville business where David McAtee was fatally shot. She said McAtee did not shoot first and will get justice. Attorney Steve Romines said city and police officials should apologize and release all evidence publicly. Police and National Guard soldiers were dispersing a crowd near McAtee’s eatery when police say they returned fire, but video evidence suggests law enforcement officials were firing pepper balls at the restaurant before McAtee fired his weapon.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A city work crew has removed a Confederate statue from a prominent location in Louisville, Kentucky. Mayor Greg Fischer said the work began about 6 a.m. Monday to remove the John Breckenridge Castleman monument from Cherokee Triangle. Shortly thereafter, only a bare pedestal remained. The move comes following a Jefferson Circuit Court ruling Friday that allowed the city to take action. Fischer says the statue will be cleaned and stored until it can be moved, likely to Cave Hill Cemetery, where Castleman is buried. Castleman was a Confederate soldier and later a U.S. general and helped found Louisville’s park system.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A state work crew in Virginia spent Monday morning trying to figure out exactly how to remove the huge statue of Robert E. Lee from Richmond's Monument Avenue. State officials say they need some time to plan the removal, since the massive statue of the Confederate general weighs about 12 tons and has been on a 40-foot pedestal for 130 years. Gov. Ralph Northam ordered the monument's removal amid sustained protests against police brutality. City leaders have committed meanwhile to taking down another four Confederate memorials along Richmond's Monument Avenue. In some cases, protesters are taking it upon themselves to tear down symbols of white supremacy.

JAMESTOWN, Ky. (AP) — Officials searching for two men in a Kentucky lake have pulled two bodies from the water. Russell County Emergency Manager H.M. Bottom told WKYT-TV that crews searching Lake Cumberland found something on sonar Sunday evening and a robot helped recover the bodies. He said the bodies were turned over early Monday to Coroner Mark Coots for positive identification and an autopsy. Bottom said two men were swimming with two women Friday near a houseboat, which started to drift away. He said the women indicated the men swam toward the boat but disappeared under the surface.