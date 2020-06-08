Associated Press Kentucky Daybook for Monday, Jun. 08.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Louisville bureau is reachable at 502-583-7718. Send daybook items to Kentucky@applanner.com.

To see your Daybooks and events for Kentucky and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

--------------------

Monday, Jun. 08 10:00 AM University of Louisville announces Louisville coronavirus research collaboration - University of Louisville President Neeli Bendapudi announces Louisville research collaboration to launch Phase II of 'Co-Immunity Project' to track and curb coronavirus (COVID-19) in Kentucky with financial support from the James Graham Brown Foundation

Weblinks: http://louisville.edu, https://twitter.com/uofl

Contacts: Betty Coffman, University of Louisville, betty.coffman@louisville.edu, 1 502 852 4573

--------------------

--------------------

Tuesday, Jun. 09 12:30 PM Kentucky Career and Technical Education Advisory Committee Meeting, via teleconference

Weblinks: https://education.ky.gov/Pages/default.aspx

Contacts: Toni Konz Tatman, Kentucky Department of Education, toni.tatman@education.ky.gov, 1 502 564 2000 x 4602

--------------------

Tuesday, Jun. 09 7:00 PM Kentucky Soil and Water Conservation Commission meeting

Weblinks: http://www.kentucky.gov, https://twitter.com/kygov

Contacts: John Mura, Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet, John.Mura@ky.gov, 1 502 782 7023

--------------------

CORPORATE DATA

--------------------

Tuesday, Jun. 09 10:00 AM Brown-Forman Corp - B Share: Q4 2020 Earning conference call / Webcast

Weblinks: http://www.brown-forman.com

Contacts: Leanne Cunningham, Brown-Forman Corp Shareholder Relations, Investor_Relations@b-f.com, 1 502 774 7287

--------------------

Tuesday, Jun. 09 Brown-Forman Corp - B Share: Q4 2020 Results

Weblinks: http://www.brown-forman.com

Contacts: Leanne Cunningham, Brown-Forman Corp Shareholder Relations, Investor_Relations@b-f.com, 1 502 774 7287