Less than 2,000 tickets remain for the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home

2020 Bowling Green St. Jude Dream Home
2020 Bowling Green St. Jude Dream Home(Sweets Design Build/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital)
By Lauren Hanson
Published: Jun. 8, 2020 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Less than 2,000 tickets remain for our 16th annual St. Jude Dream Home!

This year we're only selling 6,500 tickets! If you get your ticket by June 19, 2020, you'll be entered to win a year of gas and groceries, valued at $4,800 courtesy of Houchens Industries.

Once we reach our goal of 6,500 tickets, we're sold out!

The house is built by Sweets Design Build in McCoy Place subdivision at 521 Montrose Drive in Bowling Green. The house is valued at $335,000, has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, and an estimated 2,300 square feet. The main floor has a master suite with large walk-in closet, double vanity, and spacious walk-in shower. There's a large open kitchen with a center island, custom cabinetry, and a chef’s appliance package. There's a kid’s zone upstairs with two bedroom, bathroom, common area, and lots of attic storage.

To reserve your ticket go to www.wbko.com/dreamhome or dreamhome.org

