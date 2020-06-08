Metcalfe County crash leads to drug arrest

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Monday, the Metcalfe County Sheriff’s Office was called to a single vehicle injury collision on Nobob Summer Shade Road.

The Metcalfe County Sheriff's Department says preliminary information shows Alex Howard was driving a motorcycle westbound on Nobob Summer Shade Road when it left the road off the opposite shoulder.

The motorcycle then traveled down a short embankment and came to rest on its side.

Howard was removed from the scene by Barren-Metcalfe EMS and taken to TJ Samson Hospital and admitted. Deputies say the investigation revealed that Howard was under the influence of drugs at the time of the crash. Due to injuries from the crash, Howard was cited to Metcalfe District for the following charges:

• Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Offense (Heroin)

• Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Drugs - 1st Offense

• No Motorcycle Operator’s License

• Failure of Non-Owner to Maintain Required Insurance – 1st Offense

• No Registration Plate

• No Registration Receipt

