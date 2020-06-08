Advertisement

Protesters march to Sen. Rand Paul’s office following vote against anti-lynching bill

Protesters march to Sen. Rand Paul's office.
Protesters march to Sen. Rand Paul's office.(Kelly Dean)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Jun. 8, 2020 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In the wake of the deaths Amaud Arbery, George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and others, protests have ignited in the streets, calling for police and societal reform. The city of Bowling Green has had a number of protests over the last several weeks.

“We just have a lot of racial injustices with every system. It’s mainly systemic oppression, not only racism within individuals, racism within our government," said Jacelyn Grimes, a protester.

The protest Monday afternoon was the third protest organized by a local group, Bowling Green for Peace.

“Until stuff actually changes we can’t stop, why stop? There’s nothing that has actually happened yet," said Derik Overstreet with the organization.

The group of several hundred people started at the Justice Center and then made their way around town to the square.

“This isn’t just racial, it started with black people, it’s about helping people up in general, we can’t allow everybody to be getting stepped on and abused like this,” explained Overstreet.

Grimes, a student at the University of Louisville, chalked up the sidewalk with phrases pertaining to the Black Lives Matter movement.

“It’s important for me to participate in black life matters protests because it is true that our lives matter and still we’re treated as unequal in today’s society, by our government, we’re systemically oppressed every single day,” she said.

Tensions then began to rise as the group stopped in front of Senator Rand Paul’s office. The group chanted their disapproval for the Senator’s vote against the anti-lynching bill as Sen. Paul said it was too vague, and he wanted to strengthen it before it was passed.

“Republicans, democrats, all voting in favor of it, but four a------ standing against it,” shouted Overstreet in his megaphone outside the senator’s office.

Meanwhile, protesters say the marching and their cries have yet to be heard, and therefore, the marching will go on.

“I’ll stop marching whenever I don’t have to worry about my life, or my black brothers or sisters or my future children,” said Grimes.

