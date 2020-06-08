Scottsville Police partnering with neighborhood “see something, say something” app

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Monday, the Scottsville Police Department said they’re excited to be partnering with the Neighbors by Ring app in the effort to reduce crime in the community.

The app will allow the Scottsville Police Department to inform the community of real-time crime and safety events so folks can always stay informed. They say the app allows the user to “see something, share something” directly with Scottsville Police.

You do not need Ring devices to participate. Anyone with any camera system can upload content to the Neighbors App. In the event of a crime pattern in a certain area, police may request video surveillance through your Ring device.

The department is encouraging residents to spread the word out to the community about the Neighbors App. To download, you can text “jointoday” to 555-888. As always, you can make reports to the department by calling 270-237-3611.

