Advertisement

Student-athletes begin return to campus

Members of Hilltopper football are headed back to campus to begin preparing for the upcoming season.
WKU Student-Athletes begin the return to campus
WKU Student-Athletes begin the return to campus(Hunter Smith)
By Hunter Smith
Published: Jun. 8, 2020 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU took its first steps toward athletics returning in the fall, as student-athletes began returning to campus on Monday, June 8.

Hilltopper football was the first team to see it’s players make the return to the hill. However, only a portion of the team returned, 65 players on Monday, with the remainder set to return on July 6.

“We haven’t had athletes here since mid-March,” Todd Stewart, WKU’s Director of Athletics said. “So now to have 65 football players here is the first phase of a gradual transition back to normal this summer.”

Stewart said the coaching staff is excited to have their players back with them on campus.

“I know they have been talking to the players on a consistent basis through zoom and conference calls and things of that nature,” Stewart said. “But there’s still nothing like having your guys with you in person. Even though it’s small group settings right now, it’s nice to have everybody back.”

When players first arrived back on campus they went through various health screenings and physicals required to participate in any team activities such as workouts. Due to social distancing guidelines, workout and conditioning groups will be limited to no more than 10 players. As the groups rotate workouts throughout the facility there will be a 30-minute window between groups to sanitize the area.

“A lot of what this week will be is just assessing where everybody is relative to the strength and conditioning element of things,” Stewart said.

As far as testing for COVID-19. WKU football is testing players that show symptoms or wish to be tested. The program is also following a detailed plan that includes monitoring the players and consistently sanitizing the areas players come in contact with such as workout equipment and eating areas.

“Right now nobody has a roommate that’s living on campus,” Stewart said. “We’re really controlling all the variables we have just to get everybody back here and among their teammates and coaches and just have a good month of June.”

If a player does test positive for COVID-19, WKU will isolate that player and because all activities are done in small groups, the team will be able to perform contact tracing. Team doctors will see if anyone that player came in contact with have symptoms and will be placed into a managed quarantine.

“We have a contingency plan for everything that may for may not come up,” Stewart said.

The plan to begin bringing student-athletes back to campus was a part of the university’s campus restart plan. The next group of athletes set to return to campus will be the remaining members of WKU football, as well as volleyball and soccer. Those teams will return on July 6. Western plans to have all student-athletes back on campus by August 22.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Semi-Pro Football coming to Bowling Green

Updated: Jun. 7, 2020 at 8:56 PM CDT
|
By Hunter Smith
The Bowling Green Miners will have its inaugural season this fall.

Sports

NAIA to begin fall football practice on August 15

Updated: Jun. 6, 2020 at 3:13 PM CDT
The NAIA also announced that practice for all sports, including football, will begin on Saturday, August 15.

Sports

Kentucky football to begin voluntary workouts June 8

Updated: Jun. 6, 2020 at 1:53 PM CDT
After the NCAA and Southeastern Conference voted in favor of a return to activity, UK Athletics announced its plans for the phased return of student-athletes beginning on June 8.

Sports

Bowling Green doctors are behind having fans attend outdoor sporting events starting this summer

Updated: Jun. 5, 2020 at 5:40 PM CDT
|
By Jeff Lightsy
Medical officials here in Bowling Green are optimistic that fans in a limited capacity will be able to attend outdoor sporting events as early as this summer.

Latest News

Football coaches prepare for limited summer workouts starting June 15

Updated: Jun. 3, 2020 at 5:35 PM CDT
|
By Jeff Lightsy
Starting June 1st, coaches were allowed to meet with their team in groups of ten or less, no drills or practice, just the opportunity to meet and discuss what happens next.

Sports

Adaptive sports promoting brand through apparel

Updated: May. 31, 2020 at 9:22 PM CDT
|
By Hunter Smith
Adaptive Sports of South Central Kentucky is promoting apparel to help grow its brand and spread awareness of the program.

Sports

Coaches react to return dates for high school sports

Updated: May. 29, 2020 at 6:06 PM CDT
|
By Hunter Smith
The KHSAA announced on Thursday the return dates for high school sports and coaches are ready to get back to some sense of normalcy.

Sports

Easton Jointer ranked #68 in the class of 2026 basketball rankings

Updated: May. 29, 2020 at 5:26 PM CDT
|
By Jeff Lightsy
Jointer was able to acquire the ranking through his great play on the AAU circuit with the Vette City Thoroughbreds and Maninal Elite.

Sports

WKU AD Todd Stewart believes fans will be in attendance during football games this fall

Updated: May. 28, 2020 at 5:17 PM CDT
|
By Jeff Lightsy
"I do feel optimistic though that not only will we play, but we will have fans in the stands."

Sports

WKU athletics releases proposed dates for student athletes return to campus

Updated: May. 28, 2020 at 4:38 PM CDT
|
By Jeff Lightsy
The first date is June 8, with 65 members of the football are scheduled to return.