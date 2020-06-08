Two vehicle collision results in one fatality

CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police is investigating a fatal collision from Sunday morning four miles north of Campbellsville.

KSP Post 15 received a complaint of a reckless driver on KY 210 and were able to find the vehicle matching the description on and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. KSP said 76-year-old Thomas Hunt, of Campbellsville, was driving a 2007 Chevy pickup westbound on KY 210 when he ran off the roadway multiple times, before leaving the left side of the roadway and striking a culvert.

KSP said Hunt was taken to Taylor Regional Hospital and later to University of Louisville Hospital where he died due to his injuries. KSP said Hunt was not wearing a seatbelt and is suspected to have had a medical emergency at the time of the collision.

