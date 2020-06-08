Warren County Clerks office preparing for 2020 Primary Election

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

The 2020 Primary Election is just a few short weeks away, and the Warren County Clerks Office has already mailed out thousands of absentee ballots.

After receiving your absentee ballot you can either drop it off at the courthouse in downtown Bowling Green at the clerk’s window or you can drop it off on Saturdays to one of the three drop box locations in the county.

The Warren County Government Twitter page will be tweeting out this week where those three locations will be.

If you are voting in the primary election it is important to remember that you can only vote for the party you are registered for.

“Be informed, you can find the ballot we have it on our website. You only vote your party so if you are a democrat you are voting just for democrat, if you are a republican you are voting just for republican those are the only two races. There are no independents allowed in this ballot so it is just a regular primary,” said Lynette Yates, Warren County Clerk.

Also, when you receive your ballot there will be candidates that have dropped out of the election. However, the ballots get approved months in advance and candidates have to formally request to be taken off.

“Of course we were supposed to have the May election so everything was certified back at the end of January first of February, so you have to request to be removed from the ballot. Well, no one sent in the official request and so all the candidates are listed,” added Yates.

If you choose to mail your absentee ballot back to your local county clerk it must be sent in the mail no later than June 23.

Warren County will have an in-person voting site on election day, it will be at Phil Moore Park. Polls will open at 6 am and close at 6 pm.

