Advertisement

Warren County Clerks office preparing for 2020 Primary Election

By Allison Baker
Published: Jun. 8, 2020 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

The 2020 Primary Election is just a few short weeks away, and the Warren County Clerks Office has already mailed out thousands of absentee ballots.

After receiving your absentee ballot you can either drop it off at the courthouse in downtown Bowling Green at the clerk’s window or you can drop it off on Saturdays to one of the three drop box locations in the county.

The Warren County Government Twitter page will be tweeting out this week where those three locations will be.

If you are voting in the primary election it is important to remember that you can only vote for the party you are registered for.

“Be informed, you can find the ballot we have it on our website. You only vote your party so if you are a democrat you are voting just for democrat, if you are a republican you are voting just for republican those are the only two races. There are no independents allowed in this ballot so it is just a regular primary,” said Lynette Yates, Warren County Clerk.

Also, when you receive your ballot there will be candidates that have dropped out of the election. However, the ballots get approved months in advance and candidates have to formally request to be taken off.

“Of course we were supposed to have the May election so everything was certified back at the end of January first of February, so you have to request to be removed from the ballot. Well, no one sent in the official request and so all the candidates are listed,” added Yates.

If you choose to mail your absentee ballot back to your local county clerk it must be sent in the mail no later than June 23.

Warren County will have an in-person voting site on election day, it will be at Phil Moore Park. Polls will open at 6 am and close at 6 pm.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

AntiRacism Kentucky coalition formed following demands to end systemic racism

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Kelly Dean
After countless outcries demanding the end to systemic nation, two Kentuckians are doing something about it.

News

Allen County confirms two more COVID-19 cases; 118 total

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
Allen County now has had a total of 118 cases reported since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak.

News

Gov. Beshear announces plan to ensure healthcare for Black community

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has announced proposals in health care, education and law enforcement training that are aimed at addressing “systemic racism.”

News

Ohio County rape and sexual abuse arrest

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office says in September of 2019, detectives opened a sexual abuse case on Doren Renfrow.

National

Army considers renaming installations bearing names of Confederate commanders

Updated: 3 hours ago
There is a chance Army installations named after Confederate military commanders could undergo a name change.

Latest News

News

Henkel closes after bomb threat; no suspects at this time

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Madison Martin
According to an incident report from the Bowling Green Police Department, officers responded to a delayed bomb threat Monday afternoon at the Henkel factory.

News

Key adviser resigns from AG Daniel Cameron staff

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
Key Adviser to Daniel Cameron resigns

News

Arrest made in Muhlenberg County burglary investigation

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Madison Martin
The Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office is reporting an arrest made following a burglary investigation.

News

Glasgow Daily Times newspaper transitions from paper to digital effective immediately

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
The last Glasgow Daily Times print edition will be produced and sent to subscribers’ homes and newsstands Tuesday. The paper will will transition to online only effective immediately.

News

Kentucky Attorney General attends law enforcement roundtable at White House

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
Kentucky Attorney General, Daniel Cameron attended the law enforcement roundtable at the White House on Monday to take part in a conversation on strengthening the relationship between law enforcement and Black communities.

Weather

Tuesday Morning Weather

Updated: 6 hours ago
The remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal will pass to our west Tuesday. https://www.wbko.com/weather/