Allen County confirms two more COVID-19 cases; 118 total

The patients are undergoing medical treatment and are in quarantine at this time.
Allen County now has had a total of 118 cases reported since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak.
By Lauren Hanson
Published: Jun. 9, 2020 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Allen County Health Department reports another two confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Allen County as of Tuesday afternoon since 3:00 pm Monday. The patients are undergoing medical treatment and are in quarantine at this time.

The Health Department is contacting persons (contact tracing) who may have been in contact with the individual and advising them of the self-isolation requirements within the next 24 hours. They ask everyone remain vigilant, maintain social distance, wash/sanitize hands frequently, and cover coughs and sneezes. Facemasks are highly encouraged in public areas.

Allen County now has had a total of 118 cases reported since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak. Currently 79 cases have fully recovered and are off quarantine with a remainder of 33 active cases in quarantine at this time either at home or hospitalized, and four deaths have been reported. As of Tuesday afternoon there were only 40 pending tests reported with the Allen County partners: Agape Health, T.J. Health- Scottsville, and Medical Center-Scottsville. This does not include any tests performed outside of Allen County.

