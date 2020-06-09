Arrest made in Muhlenberg County burglary investigation

POWDERLY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office is reporting an arrest made following a burglary investigation.

They say it happened at a home in Powderly two months ago.

On April 11, Deputy Scott Bivins responded to a report of a burglary in progress at a home on Hillside Road. It was reported two suspects were seen fleeing the residence, one wearing camouflage, and the other dressed in all black clothing.

From evidence collected at the scene and after speaking with residents in the area, one of the suspects has been identified.

38-year-old Billy Gibson was arrested and charged with Burglary 3rd degree and was taken to the Muhlenberg County Detention Center. Deputy Bivins was assisted in this investigation by Sgt. Shannon Albro.

If anyone has any information about this incident or any other thefts please contact the Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office at 270-338-3345 or Muhlenberg County Central Dispatch at 270-338-2000.

