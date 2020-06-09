Advertisement

Aviation Heritage Park postpones Hangar Party

Aviation Heritage Park postponing Hangar Party
Aviation Heritage Park postponing Hangar Party(Hunter Smith)
By Hunter Smith
Published: Jun. 9, 2020 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Aviation Heritage Park is postponing its Hangar Party until September 12.

The park’s largest fundraising event was originally scheduled for June 20 but had to be moved due to COVID-19. The event is held at the Bowling Green Airport and typically holds 700-800 people; however, gatherings of that size are currently not permitted.

“We’re in hopes that after Labor Day that restriction will ease and since it is an outdoor event, we will be able to have that event at the airport on September 12,” AHP President Joe Tinius said.

The park has informed those that sponsor the party of the decision to push back the date. Tinius said the park’s received positive feedback.

“We may not have quite as many people there,” Tinius said. “But we think it’s important for us to once again unveil our newest artifact and not delay that for another year.”

Most years the hangar party coincides with the unveiling of a new artifact. This year, the park plans to restore an SH3 helicopter to honoring Bowling Green native Colonel Arthur (Mac) Reynolds.

While the park is having to postpone its biggest fundraiser, it did recently receive a huge gift. An anonymous donor pledged $500,000 in matching funds for the park’s project of constructing a museum. That donor recently presented Tinius with a check for the entire pledged amount.

"We were overwhelmed,” said Tinius. “This incredible gift puts us past the halfway point in our fundraising efforts.”

The museum will cost $2.5 million. AHP began fundraising efforts for the museum back in October of 2018.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Kentucky General Fund and Road Fund decrease in May

Updated: 7 minutes ago
The Office of State Budget Director reported today that May’s General Fund receipts fell 8.1 percent compared to May of last year.

News

Bowling alley reopens with new guidelines

Updated: 1 hour ago
Southern Lanes reopened this week.

News

AntiRacism Kentucky coalition formed following demands to end systemic racism

Updated: 1 hour ago
After countless outcries demanding the end to systemic nation, two Kentuckians are doing something about it.

News

Humidity To Drop

Updated: 1 hour ago
The latest news and weather.

News

Tennessee hospital leaders, lawmakers push to keep rural hospital doors open

Updated: 1 hours ago
Tennessee medical leaders say some of these facilities simply do not have the bottom line to survive.

Latest News

News

2 kids vanish, and the case transfixes the world. Now, a grim turn.

Updated: 1 hours ago
The case took a grim turn Tuesday when investigators announced they found human remains while searching Chad Daybell's rural Idaho home.

News

Winning $410M Mega Millions ticket sold in Arizona

Updated: 2 hours ago
With a lucky Mega Millions ticket, someone in Arizona woke up Wednesday morning to find themselves a multimillionaire.

News

Police: Florida man lets 12-year-old drive Jeep 85 mph

Updated: 2 hours ago
A Florida man is facing felony charges after police said he let a 12-year-old girl drive his SUV and told her to speed because he wanted to be a “cool father” — even though he is not her dad.

News

Christopher Columbus statue torn down, thrown in lake by protesters in Va.

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Christopher Columbus statue was torn down by protesters in downtown Richmond Tuesday night.

News

Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky: Strong words about Floyd’s death

Updated: 3 hours ago
Republican Sen. Rand Paul has referred to George Floyd’s death as murder in a conversation with Kentucky-based activists about police abuse.

News

Investigators: Barbecue cook killed by National Guard rifle

Updated: 3 hours ago
A state official says a Louisville barbecue cook was fatally shot by a National Guard member after the cook fired his gun as law enforcement approached his eatery.