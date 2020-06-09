Aviation Heritage Park postpones Hangar Party

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Aviation Heritage Park is postponing its Hangar Party until September 12.

The park’s largest fundraising event was originally scheduled for June 20 but had to be moved due to COVID-19. The event is held at the Bowling Green Airport and typically holds 700-800 people; however, gatherings of that size are currently not permitted.

“We’re in hopes that after Labor Day that restriction will ease and since it is an outdoor event, we will be able to have that event at the airport on September 12,” AHP President Joe Tinius said.

The park has informed those that sponsor the party of the decision to push back the date. Tinius said the park’s received positive feedback.

“We may not have quite as many people there,” Tinius said. “But we think it’s important for us to once again unveil our newest artifact and not delay that for another year.”

Most years the hangar party coincides with the unveiling of a new artifact. This year, the park plans to restore an SH3 helicopter to honoring Bowling Green native Colonel Arthur (Mac) Reynolds.

While the park is having to postpone its biggest fundraiser, it did recently receive a huge gift. An anonymous donor pledged $500,000 in matching funds for the park’s project of constructing a museum. That donor recently presented Tinius with a check for the entire pledged amount.

"We were overwhelmed,” said Tinius. “This incredible gift puts us past the halfway point in our fundraising efforts.”

The museum will cost $2.5 million. AHP began fundraising efforts for the museum back in October of 2018.

