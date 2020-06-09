Chamber of Commerce announces 2020 award winners

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce announced the winners of the 2020 ATHENA Award and the Small Business Person of the Year.

Monica Wardlow of German American Bank was named the ATHENA Award winner.

“I was shocked,” Wardlow said. Of, you know, as a nominee you always hope that it’s you but I’ve been to the table several times. So it was just a total honor."

Apart from helping people for 17 years in banking, Wardlow serves as a Chamber Ambassador and Board Member. Wardlow also involved with many local non-profits such as Junior Achievement, where she serves on the Board of Directors, and United Way.

“The group of ATHENA’s, they all work really hard and they are very active in Bowling Green,” Wardlow said. “Just to be in that group and know that we can sit at the table, we can talk about some things and can make some things happen in the community. It’s just a great feeling.”

“The ATHENA award recognizes an individual for professional excellence, for providing valuable service to their community and actively assisting women attain professional excellence and leadership skills. Monica holds all these qualities and more, and we are proud to have her leading the way for women in the Bowling Green community,” said Chamber chairman Eric Walker.

Wardlow is the 35th recipient of the ATHENA Award and this was her fourth nomination.

The award for Small Business Person of the Year was given to Kelly Arnold.

Arnold and his wife Kristy established Gemini Homes in 1995. Since then, Gemini Homes has built over 100 homes in the Bowling Green and Warren County area, as well as numerous renovations.

“Over twenty years ago, the first time I saw Kelly Arnold, he was working hard as a framing subcontractor. I was immediately impressed with his productive and positive attitude about his quality work. He took pride in what he was doing and who he was doing it for," said 1997 Small Business Person of the Year recipient, Michael Murphy.

Kelly has been heavily involved in the Chamber’s Leadership Bowling Green program since 2012 when he graduated from the program and was awarded the Bart Hagerman Leadership Award.

Small Business Person of the Year recognizes business leaders who:

Owns and operates a for-profit company that employs 100 or fewer full-time employees

Has invested his or her own money in that small business

Has experienced recent business growth

Is involved in the development and growth of the Bowling Green community

The Chamber has named a community member the Small Business Person of the Year annually since 1985.

