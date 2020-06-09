Gov. Andy Beshear provides update on COVID-19 in the Bluegrass

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

During his daily briefing, Governor Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on the state’s fight against the Coronavirus.

Beshear says the 190 new cases are from Sunday and Monday combined bringing the state total to 11,476.

In addition, there have also been two more deaths, bringing that total to 472.

3,359 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus, 76 are currently in an ICU.

285,358 total tests have been administered in Kentucky.

