Gov. Beshear announces plan to ensure healthcare for Black community

Governor Andy Beshear (D-KY)
Governor Andy Beshear (D-KY)(Andy Beshear)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Jun. 9, 2020 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has announced proposals in health care, education and law enforcement training that are aimed at addressing “systemic racism.”

Protests over police treatment of African Americans have gone on for days in Kentucky and around the country. Monday, the governor said we are “living through historic times.” Beshear said he would work to find health care coverage for all of Kentucky’s African Americans.

He said that would likely be accomplished through a combination of Medicare, Medicaid and private insurance sign-ups. The governor also announced added training for law enforcement and educators on implicit bias.

“In our healthcare system, the inequalities there have been exposed by this COVID-19 epidemic, and the results of inequality in healthcare... it is death,” said Gov. Beshear during Monday’s press conference.

He added that African Americans are dying at twice the rate that they make up of the population.

“It simply can’t continue any longer, and it shouldn’t have taken this type of pandemic, and it shouldn’t have taken this type of demonstration for us to commit to ending it,” he said.

Gov. Beshear said the first step to this commitment starts with coverage.

“We are going to begin an effort to cover 100 percent of our individuals in our black and African American communities - everybody. We’re going to be putting dollars begin it, we’re going to have a multi-faceted campaign to do it.”

His goal is for everybody to have healthcare coverage, but said this is the time to start with the group who has been racially oppressed.

