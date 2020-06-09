Henkel closes after bomb threat; no suspects at this time

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As of noon Tuesday, Bowling Green’s Henkel plant has been shut down since Monday evening.

According to an incident report from the Bowling Green Police Department, officers responded to a delayed bomb threat Monday afternoon at the Henkel factory.

The plant’s safety manager told police that a female manager had found a carved bomb threat on the bathroom stall wall in the women’s restroom.

Officers found a large message carved into the wall that read, “6/9/20 a bomb will go off at 12.”

According to the narrative, the safety manager told police that due to the time delay mentioned in the threat, they did not feel an immediate need to evacuate the building on Monday. Officers suggested that the safety manager contact police Tuesday to request a security walk-through in the morning.

Police investigated the area further but nothing suspicious was located.

The safety manager told police the camera pointing towards the outside of the restroom was older and might not be very useful, but he would work to turn over the footage. According to the report, he was unable to provide a potential time frame for when the message may have been written and was unaware of any disgruntled employees.

Current employees, including temporary and part-time hires, are the only individuals with access to that restroom, Bowling Green Police learned.

Bowling Green Police had found a bomb threat written on a bathroom stall at Henkel back on October 7, 2018. An arrest was made in that case.

A spokesperson from the company sent 13 News a statement Tuesday, which reads as follows:

Henkel will always put the safety and security of our employees first. Based on a security threat, we contacted local police and we shut down the plant out of abundance of caution, so we can conduct a thorough safety inspection, including the use of a canine unit. We extend our thanks to our employees for conducting a safe and orderly shutdown of the plant, and we appreciate fast response of the police. The incident remains under investigation.

Bowling Green Police says this case remains open for the Criminal Investigations Division to review and to assist with any developing of any potential suspects.

