Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Graduate transfer Jalen Johnson has decided to play at Wake Forest instead of East Tennessee State. Johnson announced the change in a social-media post Monday. The 6-foot-6 Johnson graduated in December from Tennessee and was set to play for ETSU under Steve Forbes. Forbes later left to take over the Demon Deacons program. In a statement, Johnson said he had “a great relationship” with Forbes. He said the family met to discuss his final college season after Forbes' departure for Wake Forest. Johnson averaged 3.5 points and 2.0 rebounds in 15.7 minutes per game last season for Tennessee.

NEW YORK (AP) — Leading contender Tiz the Law breezed five furlongs Monday in preparation for the $1 million Belmont Stakes. The race will kick off this year’s thoroughbred Triple Crown in less than two weeks at New York's Belmont Park. Jockey Manny Franco was aboard the 3-year-old when he covered five furlongs in 1:00:53, galloping out three-quarters in 1:12.86. Trainer Barclay Tagg, who won the first two legs of the Triple Crown with Funny Cide but fell short in the Belmont, watched the workout. He said everything went according to plan in the colt’s penultimate breeze for the June 20 race.