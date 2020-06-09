Kentucky Attorney General attends law enforcement roundtable at White House

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky Attorney General, Daniel Cameron attended the law enforcement roundtable at the White House on Monday to take part in a conversation on strengthening the relationship between law enforcement and Black communities.

In addition to Cameron, the discussion included President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, Attorney General William Barr and other law enforcement stakeholders.

“I am so thankful for the men and women of our law enforcement community that recognize the importance and sincerity of that need and have the interest, not only to protect and serve, but also demonstrate the understanding of the challenges and look for ways to heal the fabric of this nation,” said Cameron at the White House roundtable.

“We can allow for peaceful protests, we cannot allow for chaos, we cannot allow for violence,” said Cameron.

“Kentucky finds itself in the center of this conversation. Our Commonwealth and our nation stand at a crossroad, and our humanity beckons us to leave behind the status quo and move forward together toward change,” said Cameron in a released statement following his visit to the White House.

