Key adviser resigns from AG Daniel Cameron staff

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP/WBKO) -

Steve Pitt has resigned from his role as a key adviser to Kentucky’s attorney general. His departure came days after a newspaper uncovered his role in recommending clemency for a sex offender while working for then-Gov. Matt Bevin. Pitt served as counsel and special adviser to Attorney General Daniel Cameron since late last year. Before that, Pitt was Bevin’s general counsel. Pitt didn’t give a specific reason in his resignation letter to Cameron. The Courier Journal reported that it was Pitt who recommended last year that Bevin reduce the sex offender’s sentence from 15 to three years.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.