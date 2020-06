Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 5:20 p.m. EDT

AP-US-AMERICA-PROTESTS-KENTUCKY-RAND-PAUL

Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky: Strong words about Floyd's death

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Republican Sen. Rand Paul has referred to George Floyd's death as murder in a conversation with Kentucky-based activists about police abuse. Paul spoke Tuesday with the activists, who are seeking answers in the recent shooting death of a black woman by Louisville, Kentucky, police. During the nearly hourlong discussion, Paul lamented that police officers sometimes follow bad policies. And in cases of police abuse, he says the bar for firing offending officers should be low. The libertarian-leaning Kentucky lawmaker has worked in recent years with Democrats in pressing for criminal justice reform. A former Minneapolis police officer is charged with second-degree murder in Floyd’s death.

KENTUCKY ATTORNEY GENERAL-STAFF

Key adviser to Kentucky's attorney general resigns

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Steve Pitt has resigned from his role as a key adviser to Kentucky's attorney general. His departure came days after a newspaper uncovered his role in recommending clemency for a sex offender while working for then-Gov. Matt Bevin. Pitt served as counsel and special adviser to Attorney General Daniel Cameron since late last year. Before that, Pitt was Bevin’s general counsel. Pitt didn't give a specific reason in his resignation letter to Cameron. The Courier Journal reported that it was Pitt who recommended last year that Bevin reduce the sex offender's sentence from 15 to three years.

AMERICA PROTESTS-KENTUCKY

Kentucky mom wants peace, justice for son killed by police

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The mother of the owner and chef of a popular Kentucky barbecue venue who was killed by law enforcement last week says she wants justice for her son. Odessa Riley addressed reporters Monday outside the Louisville business where David McAtee was fatally shot. She said McAtee did not shoot first and will get justice. Attorney Steve Romines said city and police officials should apologize and release all evidence publicly. Police and National Guard soldiers were dispersing a crowd near McAtee’s eatery when police say they returned fire, but video evidence suggests law enforcement officials were firing pepper balls at the restaurant before McAtee fired his weapon.

AMERICAN PROTESTS-KENTUCKY-GOVERNOR

Kentucky gov seeks better health care for black communities

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has announced proposals in health care, education and law enforcement training that are aimed at addressing “systemic racism.” Protests over police treatment of African Americans have gone on for days in Kentucky and around the country. The governor says we are “living through historic times.” Beshear said he would work to find health care coverage for all of Kentucky’s African Americans. He said that would likely be accomplished through a combination of Medicare, Medicaid and private insurance sign-ups. The governor also announced added training for law enforcement and educators on implicit bias.

BIG SOUTH FORK REOPENINGS

Big South Fork park reopens some recreation areas

ONEIDA, Tenn. (AP) — Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area in Tennessee and Kentucky has reopened parts of the park, coordinating with health officials during the coronavirus pandemic. Bandy Creek Stables and Camp Store reopened access on Wednesday, and Charit Creek Lodge moved into its second phase of reopening on June 1, allowing overnight guests. The Station Camp Campground also opened. Blue Heron Campground, Bear Creek Horse Camp and Alum Ford Campground are opening Thursday. The park said in a news release that the National Park Service is phasing in increased access on a park-by-park basis.

LINCOLN BIRTHPLACE

Lincoln Birthplace increasing visitor access this week

HODGENVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The Abraham Lincoln Birthplace in Kentucky is increasing visitor access and services this week with guidance from government health officials about the coronavirus pandemic. The park at Hodgenville reopened access Monday to its visitors center, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Access will remain closed to the visitors center bookstore, the Memorial Building and in-person, ranger-led interpretive programs. The National Park Service said in a news release it is phasing in increased access on a park-by-park basis. The release said the public should follow local health orders and avoid crowds and high-risk outdoor activities.