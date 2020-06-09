Advertisement

Muhlenberg County Health Dept. confirms one case of COVID-19

County is up to 499 cases of Coronavirus
Allen County now has had a total of 116 cases reported since the start of the COVID-19 Outbreak.
Allen County now has had a total of 116 cases reported since the start of the COVID-19 Outbreak.(U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention/AP)
By Ana Medina
Published: Jun. 8, 2020 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUHLENBERG, CO., Ky. (WBKO) -

The Muhlenberg County Health Department has been notified of 1 additional confirmed case of coronavirus (COVID-19). The confirmed case total for Muhlenberg County is currently 499.

The Muhlenberg County Health Department has been notified of 1 additional confirmed case of COVID-19.
The Muhlenberg County Health Department has been notified of 1 additional confirmed case of COVID-19.(Muhlenberg County health Department)

The best ways to prevent the spread of illness are to follow these safety tips:

● Wash your hands frequently with soap and water.
● Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
● Avoid touching your face.
● Stay home when you are sick.
● Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
● Follow the guidance provided by Governor Andy Beshear.

This virus can be spread by respiratory droplets. Symptoms of COVID19 may include fever, cough or shortness of breath. Individuals who are experiencing symptoms should call the Owensboro Health number 1-877-888-6647 or contact your health care provider. If you have questions or need additional help go to kycovid19.ky.gov, call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, or call the Muhlenberg County Health Department at 270-754-3200. Please see our Facebook page for the latest information

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

AntiRacism Kentucky coalition formed following demands to end systemic racism

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Kelly Dean
After countless outcries demanding the end to systemic nation, two Kentuckians are doing something about it.

News

Allen County confirms two more COVID-19 cases; 118 total

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
Allen County now has had a total of 118 cases reported since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak.

News

Gov. Beshear announces plan to ensure healthcare for Black community

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has announced proposals in health care, education and law enforcement training that are aimed at addressing “systemic racism.”

News

Ohio County rape and sexual abuse arrest

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office says in September of 2019, detectives opened a sexual abuse case on Doren Renfrow.

National

Army considers renaming installations bearing names of Confederate commanders

Updated: 3 hours ago
There is a chance Army installations named after Confederate military commanders could undergo a name change.

Latest News

News

Henkel closes after bomb threat; no suspects at this time

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Madison Martin
According to an incident report from the Bowling Green Police Department, officers responded to a delayed bomb threat Monday afternoon at the Henkel factory.

News

Key adviser resigns from AG Daniel Cameron staff

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
Key Adviser to Daniel Cameron resigns

News

Arrest made in Muhlenberg County burglary investigation

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Madison Martin
The Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office is reporting an arrest made following a burglary investigation.

News

Glasgow Daily Times newspaper transitions from paper to digital effective immediately

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
The last Glasgow Daily Times print edition will be produced and sent to subscribers’ homes and newsstands Tuesday. The paper will will transition to online only effective immediately.

News

Kentucky Attorney General attends law enforcement roundtable at White House

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
Kentucky Attorney General, Daniel Cameron attended the law enforcement roundtable at the White House on Monday to take part in a conversation on strengthening the relationship between law enforcement and Black communities.

Weather

Tuesday Morning Weather

Updated: 6 hours ago
The remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal will pass to our west Tuesday. https://www.wbko.com/weather/