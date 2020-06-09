Ohio County rape and sexual abuse arrest

HARTFORD, Ky. (WBKO) - The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office says in September of 2019, detectives opened a sexual abuse case on Doren Renfrow.

Detectives say the investigation determined that Renfrow had sexually abused a person who was not capable of consent on more than one occasion.

Detectives presented the case to a grand jury and Renfrow was indicted on charges including:

Rape - 1st degree

Sodomy - 1st degree

Sexual Abuse - 1st degree

Renfrow was taken to the Ohio County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.

