Ohio County rape and sexual abuse arrest
Published: Jun. 9, 2020 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
HARTFORD, Ky. (WBKO) - The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office says in September of 2019, detectives opened a sexual abuse case on Doren Renfrow.
Detectives say the investigation determined that Renfrow had sexually abused a person who was not capable of consent on more than one occasion.
Detectives presented the case to a grand jury and Renfrow was indicted on charges including:
Rape - 1st degree
Sodomy - 1st degree
Sexual Abuse - 1st degree
Renfrow was taken to the Ohio County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.
