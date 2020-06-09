Sec. of State Michael Adams discusses primary election, absentee voting, election security amid COVID-19

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The 2020 Kentucky primary election is just two weeks away. This election season presents challenges unseen from recent election years, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 13 news spoke with Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams about this year’s election changes, absentee voting, election fraud and election results.

Adams says because many voters will be voting absentee it’s possible those last minute votes could delay election results until all votes can be properly tallied.

“We’re certainly not going to know all of the winners on election night. It’s just not going to feasible. Especially if we have a lot of ballots come in late. We are allowing absentee ballots to be mailed back as late as June 23 which is election day," said Adams. "We are going to expect some votes to come in late, we do encourage people to get their ballots back as soon as they reasonable can. The longer it takes for us to count the votes the longer it’s going to take until we have finality for the candidates and their supporters and the voters.”

Many voters are concerned about voter security. Adams says, “This is the most secure election Kentucky has ever had.”

“To get an absentee ballot we are not just going to mail you one because you are on the voter file. On the West Coast they register you without your prior consent and they mail you your ballot without prior consent. That is a recipe for corruption, we don’t do that here in Kentucky,” said Adams.

Adams says if you want an absentee ball you must apply for one. The deadline to apply is Monday June 15th. You can apply for an absentee ballot at, GoVoteKy.

“Otherwise contact your county clerk and apply for an absentee ballot. The application requires you to provide personal identifiable information that matches what the state already has for you on your voter file,” said Adams.

Adams says the following are applicable/accurate for ballot application:

Your name, your address

Date of Birth

Social Security Number

“Those controls are necessary for us to let you even get a ballot in mail,” said Adams.

13 News also asked about some voters who received ballots that required postage. Adams says the postal service will mail your ballot and pay the postage for you and then bill your local clerk.

