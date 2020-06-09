Advertisement

Strong to Severe Storms Possible Tuesday

By Shane Holinde
Published: Jun. 8, 2020 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The remants of Tropical Storm Cristobal will pass to our west Tuesday, producing showers and thunderstorms. A few storms could reach severe limits, with locally damaging winds and isolated tornadoes the main threats. Storm chances continue into Tuesday night.

Skies clear Wednesday, with the rest of the work week featuring lots of sunshine. Humidity values will come down considerably by Wednesday evening...staying quite low into the upcoming weekend. Expect sunshine and mild temperatures for Saturday and Sunday.

Tuesday: Breezy, Numerous showers and thunderstorms likely. A few could be severe. HigH: 86, Low 72.

Wednesday: Breezy, few morning showers, then mostly sunny. High 86, Low 60, winds SW-17

Thursday: Sunny and warm. High 84, Low 60, winds NW-8

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Tuesday Morning Weather

Updated: 6 hours ago
The remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal will pass to our west Tuesday. https://www.wbko.com/weather/

Weather

Tuesday Morning Weather

Updated: 8 hours ago
Tuesday Morning Weather

Forecast

Rain Returns Tuesday

Updated: Jun. 8, 2020 at 3:57 AM CDT
Remnants of Cristobal will bring showers and storms on Tuesday.

Weather

Heat And Humidity On For Monday

Updated: Jun. 7, 2020 at 10:54 PM CDT
|
By Justin Hobbs
Heat and humidity return for Monday but rain chances return into Tuesday.

Latest News

Weather

Heat Is Back On For Sunday But Not For Humidity

Updated: Jun. 6, 2020 at 11:30 PM CDT
|
By Justin Hobbs
Sunday looks to be warm but the humidity will take a drop.

Weather

WATCH - Mainly Dry This Weekend

Updated: Jun. 5, 2020 at 5:10 PM CDT
|
By Shane Holinde
A small break in the high humidity Sunday before remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal move in next week

Weather

A Sticky Situation this Friday

Updated: Jun. 5, 2020 at 12:22 PM CDT
|
By Justin Hobbs
Showers are out of here and the sun is warming us on up with very humid conditions.

Weather

Cloudy To Kick Off Our Friday

Updated: Jun. 5, 2020 at 7:30 AM CDT
|
By Justin Hobbs
The main rain has moved off to the east. We will see these morning clouds break up more into the afternoon.

Weather

WATCH - Unsettled Start to the Weekend

Updated: Jun. 4, 2020 at 5:27 PM CDT
|
By Shane Holinde
Relief from heat and humidity coming by Sunday

Weather

Pop Up Thunderstorms Fire Up Across The Region

Updated: Jun. 4, 2020 at 12:11 PM CDT
|
By Justin Hobbs
Along with the muggy conditions today, we contend with showers and thunderstorms so of which may have gusty winds and small hail.