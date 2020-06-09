Tuesday Morning Weather

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

The remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal will pass to our west Tuesday, producing showers and thunderstorms. A few storms could reach severe limits, with locally damaging winds and isolated tornadoes the main threats. Storm chances continue into Tuesday night. Skies clear Wednesday, with the rest of the workweek featuring lots of sunshine. Humidity values will come down considerably by Wednesday evening... staying quite low into the upcoming weekend. Expect sunshine and mild temperatures for Saturday and Sunday.

Tuesday: Breezy, Numerous showers and thunderstorms likely. A few could be severe. High: 86, Low 72.

Wednesday: Breezy, few morning showers, then mostly sunny. High 86, Low 60, winds SW-17

Thursday: Sunny and warm. High 84, Low 60, winds NW-8″

