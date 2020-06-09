WATCH - One More Shot at Storms Wednesday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Former Tropical Storm Cristobal is now moving into the Great Lakes region. It will get the boot eastward Wednesday by a frontal system that may trigger some scattered thunderstorms, mainly east of Bowling Green.

Once the front clears our region Wednesday evening, humidity levels will take a nosedive! This will be the start of an extended stretch of GORGEOUS weather that will continue through the upcoming weekend and beyond! Each day features plenty of sunshine with highs just in the low to mid 80s and cool, comfy overnight lows diving into the 50s!

WEDNESDAY: Mix of Sun/Clouds, Breezy and Humid. Scattered Showers and Thunderstorms Possible, Esp. East. High 86, Low 60, winds SW-20

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny, Less Humid. High 81, Low 60, winds NW-8

FRIDAY: Partly Sunny, Warm. High 84, Low 59, winds NW-9

