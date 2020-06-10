Winning $410M Mega Millions ticket sold in Arizona

(CNN) -- With a lucky Mega Millions ticket, someone in Arizona woke up Wednesday morning to find themselves a multimillionaire.

Lottery officials have not identified the winner who walked away with the $410 million jackpot and there’s no word yet on exactly where in Arizona the winning Mega Millions ticket was purchased.

While the full lottery can be paid out over time, the prize is worth about $317 million cash. That’s not a bad investment for a $2 ticket.

The Mega Millions jackpot will reset on Friday to $20 million.

