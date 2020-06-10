A Cold Front Brings Less Humid Air

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -We started our Wednesday morning off quite humid but a cold front is moving through today bringing the chance for a discrete thunderstorm far to the northeast. The cold front will also bring less humid air later this afternoon. After today weather looks to stay dry and sunny with less humid conditions. Temperatures start to settling more into the mid to lower 80′s Our night time lows could get a bit chilly into the upper 50′s.

TODAY: Partly Sunny, Humid, Stray Thunderstorm

High 89, Low 60, winds SW-20

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny

High 81, Low 59, winds NW-8

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny

High 85, Low 59 winds NW-9

7 DAY WEATHER FORECAST (WBKO)

