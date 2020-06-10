Advertisement

A Muggy Start To The Day

A stray thunderstorm possible this afternoon, otherwise warm and humid.
A stray thunderstorm possible this afternoon, otherwise warm and humid.
By Justin Hobbs
Published: Jun. 10, 2020 at 7:49 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -We started our Wednesday morning off quite humid. A cold front moves through today bringing the chance for a discrete thunderstorm that could be strong to severe. After today weather looks to stay dry and sunny with less humid conditions. Temperatures start to settling more into the mid to lower 80′s Our night time lows could get a bit chilly into the upper 50′s.

TODAY: Partly Sunny, Humid, Stray Thunderstorm

High 89, Low 60, winds SW-20

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny

High 81, Low 59, winds NW-8

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny

High 85, Low 59 winds NW-9

7 DAY WEATHER FORECAST
Justin Hobbs 13 NEWS

