Barren River District Health Department: 1,807 cases of COVID-19; 1,191 have recovered

The Barren River District Health Department has confirmed 1,807 cases of COVID-19.
By Lauren Hanson
Published: Jun. 10, 2020 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Barren River District Health Department has confirmed 1,807 cases of COVID-19 in the Barren River District, 1,191 of which have recovered. The district has 47 deaths reported from COVID-19.

Here is a county by county look:

<b>Barren</b> has 55 cases, 38 recovered, and 2 deaths. <b>Butler</b> has 235 cases, 108 recovered, and 13 deaths. <b>Edmonson</b> has 67 cases, 32 recovered, and 11 deaths. <b>Hart</b> has 32 cases and 22 recovered. <b>Logan</b> has 179 cases, 86 recovered, and 8 deaths. <b>Metcalfe</b> has 7 cases, 4 recovered, and 2 deaths. <b>Simpson</b> has 56 cases, 40 recovered, and 3 deaths. <b>Warren</b> has 1,176 cases, 861 recovered, and 8 deaths.

What is Contact Tracing and How Does it Help? The Barren River District Health Department is accustomed to doing contact tracing as part of their routine communicable disease investigation process. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, they have been conducting contact tracing to slow the spread of the disease in our communities.

Contact Tracing is key to safely get back to work while also kick-starting the economy.

 Public Health workers reach out to individuals who have COVID-19 to assess their situation, provide helpful resources, and ask about any recent in-person contacts who may have been exposed to the disease.  Recent in-person contacts are notified that they may have been exposed to COVID-19 and are offered instructions and connected to local resources. Individuals receive follow-up calls to see how they are doing and gather any new information.

 By following the instructions provided by Public Health workers, contacts help stop the spread of COVID-19 and save the lives of Kentuckians.

Contact Tracing and Patient Privacy In order to protect patients’ confidentiality, contacts will not be told the identity of the person who may have exposed them. They will be told what they need to do to care for themselves, reduce the risk to others, and protect their communities from any further exposure.

Contact Tracers will never ask you for personal financial information, money, or your passwords. This confidential statewide system will allow them to follow where a virus may travel, across county lines or beyond, so they can warn people and stop further viral spread.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, the health department says we must continue to follow recommendations provided by the CDC, the state, and Governor Andy Beshear. Practicing social distancing is the most important method for staying healthy. They urge Barren River residents to stay at home and leave only for essential items such as groceries and medications. When possible, choose online ordering, delivery, and curbside pickup services to obtain these items.

Here are 10 steps to fight COVID-19 from Governor Andy Beshear:

- Stay healthy at home. Leave only for essential items such as groceries once a week.

- Avoid crowds and gatherings. Avoid crowds of any size, including home visits, recreational areas, or crowded shopping locations.

- Practice social distancing. Maintain six feet between yourself and others at all times.

- Know when to seek care. Follow the “When to Seek Care” guidelines available at <a href="https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19">kycovid19</a>

- Stay up-to-date through reliable resources such as <a href="https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19">KYCOVID19.KY.GOV</a>

and <a href="https://www.barrenriverhealth.org/">barrenriverhealth.org</a>

- Wash hands and surfaces frequently. Use warm water and soap and wash hands for at least 20 seconds. Disinfect regularly used surfaces multiple times a day.

- Apply for benefits. Kentucky has expanded unemployment benefits. If you have not applied, visit <a href="https://kcc.ky.gov/Pages/default.aspx">KCC.KY.GOV</a>

- Prioritize mental health. Seek out virtual social opportunities and maintain a daily routine.

- Only travel for essential items. Avoid carpooling and public transit. The safest place for you and others is at home.

- Report non-compliance. If you see individuals or businesses not complying with COVID-19 guidelines, report to the KYSAFER hotline at

<a href="tel:1-833-597-2337">1-833-597-2337</a> or online at <a href="https://secure.kentucky.gov/formservices/Labor/KYSAFER">KYSAFER</a>

For questions about COVID-19, call Kentucky’s COVID-19 Hotline at <a href="tel:800-722-5725">800-722-5725</a> BRDHD’s COVID-19 Information Line at <a href="tel:270-781-8039">270-781-8039</a>

visit <a href="https://www.barrenriverhealth.org/covid-19-information">www.barrenriverhealth.org/covid-19-information</a> or

<a href="https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19">https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19</a>

To report non-compliance, call Kentucky’s Non-Compliance Reporting Hotline at <a href="tel:1-833-597-2337″>1-833-597-2337</a> report online at <a href="https://secure.kentucky.gov/formservices/Labor/KYSAFER">KYSAFER</a> or call BRDHD’s COVID-19 Information Line at <a href="tel:270-781-8039″>270-781-8039</a>

