Beshear: 191 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, 7 new deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear gave the latest update on the fight against the coronavirus Wednesday afternoon.

Beshear said Robertson County was the only county in Kentucky without a case of the virus. He said low numbers shouldn’t be taken for granted, though.

The governor said there were 191 new cases of COVID-19 to report bringing the total to 11,883. He said though the numbers weren’t showing a decrease, they weren’t showing an increase either. Beshear said the numbers were in the range of showing the spread of the virus was still under control. New cases included 22 in Warren, three in Allen, Barren, Hart, Logan and Ohio, two in Simpson and one in Adair, Butler and Edmonson counties. There were seven new deaths to report including a 78-year-old woman, a 66-year-old man and a 79-year-old woman from Logan County and a 55-year-old woman from Simpson County. Those numbers brought the death toll to 484.

The governor reported 302,347 total tests given in the state. He said there were 2,396 Kentuckians ever hospitalized with 508 currently, 966 ever in the ICU with 68 currently and 3,375 recoveries.

Coronavirus Update Gov. Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 Posted by WBKO Television on Wednesday, June 10, 2020

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.