Congressman James Comer tours Edmonton factory making PPE

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -- U.S. Congressman James Comer joined city officials in Metcalfe County on Tuesday for a ribbon cutting “re-open” and a tour of the new American Shield Apparel’s factory in Edmonton.

What was once known as Topps Safety Apparel, the facility has existed in Edmonton since 1953. The plant operated for over 50 years until it was recently shuttered, now given new life as the facility is playing a key role in the fight against COVID-19 by manufacturing gowns for area hospitals and nursing homes.

America Shield Apparel is co-owned by three: Geoff Pare, James West, and Donnie Peden.

“When we were approached to make the isolation gowns we were looking for some capacity and we had heard that this place was closing and several people were going to lose their jobs,” said co-owner of America Shield Apparel, Geoff Pare. “We found 13 great awesome people that had been working here that were losing their job and were excited to come back. They chose to do that instead of drawing unemployment so we know we’ve got a great base here in Metcalfe County. We are looking forward to producing isolation gowns here in Edmonton for a long time to come."

During the tour of American Shield Apparel U.S. Congressman James Comer touted this manufacturing plant as a major win, pushing for a call to bring manufacturing back to the United States and away from China.

“The biggest win for me is to know that what they are making in here today used to be made in China. This is the PPE that we have heard so much about on the news. We were too dependent on China for that," said Comer. "There has been bipartisan messaging in Washington to be able to bring that back here to the United States and here it is today. This is the first post COVID-19 business that has opened up in Kentucky that will make PPE in the future.”

U.S. Congressman James Comer joins co-owners and city officials in tour of new Edmonton factory. (Brandon Jarrett)

“China should be held accountable for COVID-19. They were dishonest with the number of positive cases. They were dishonest with their mortality rates. As a result tens of thousand of people have died who wouldn’t have had China been more honest. Had the World Health Organization been on top of this more. One of the ways that we can hold them accountable is by bringing some of that manufacturing of PPE back to the states and that’s what we are doing here today,” said Comer.

General Manager of the facility, Chris Harper, has worked at the factory that was once Topps Safety Apparel for 44 years and says news of the facility closing was hard to bare.

“I felt sorry for the employees that had worked here that needed jobs and for the town and the whole community,” said Harper. But says the feeling of being able to return to work is exciting. “We are willing to do it, we’ve got the employees willing to do it with and I think we can continue business for several years," said Harper.

“The biggest problem, and I had no idea, my brother is a doctor at the Medical Center in Bowling Green,” said Pare. “He called me and said you’re not going to believe this. They are using trash bags to test down here. So we got in touch with Connie Smith, the CEO at the Medical Center who was very very thankful for the sample gown we gave her and instantly got that approved and they bought a lot of gown from us."

“I think the big key that the United State, the state of Kentucky, we have got to make sure this does not happen again [talking about shortages of PPE]. The need is still going on, it’s going to go on forever. We’ve got great people here in the United States. We’ve got good hardworking people. We need all PPE’s made in the United States to make sure this doesn’t happen again,” said Pare.

American Shield Apparel’s products can be found at various area hospitals around the commonwealth. Their products are currently being requested by other health organizations throughout the country.

