Crime Stoppers: Who Killed Dominique Todd?

Published: Jun. 10, 2020 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

At 10:12 p.m. on December 6th, 2019 the Bowling Green Police Department received a call of shots fired in the 100 Block of Audley Court. When officers got there, they discovered 33-year-old Dominique Todd deceased inside of a white Ford F-150. Todd had been shot several times. Detectives have spoken to several individuals regarding this case, but still need the help of residents to solve this case.

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, Click Here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name. Their telephone lines are not recorded and they don’t use caller ID, and you could get up to $1,000 for your anonymous tip.

