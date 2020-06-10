Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — The Confederate flag could soon be a relic of NASCAR's good ol' boy roots. Bubba Wallace is the lone black driver in the sport and he has called for NASCAR to ban the Confederate flag. It's part of a growing movement inside the sport to promote racial diversity. Wallace says there's no place for the flag. There was no immediate statement from NASCAR. The series in 2015 asked fans to “refrain from displaying" the flag at its facilities and events.