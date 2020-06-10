Here is the latest Kentucky news from The Associated Press at 9:40 p.m. EDT

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A state official says a Louisville barbecue cook was fatally shot by a National Guard member. They say that happened after the cook fired his gun as law enforcement approached his eatery. David McAtee was killed May 31 amid a night of protests in downtown Louisiville. Louisville Police and National Guard soldiers were responding to a crowd gathering at the time. The secretary of the state’s executive Cabinet says investigators examined shrapnel from McAtee’s body and matched it to rifles carried by National Guard members. Brown says investigators believe McAtee fired the first shot and then officers and guard members returned fire.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Republican Sen. Rand Paul has referred to George Floyd's death as murder in a conversation with Kentucky-based activists about police abuse. Paul spoke Tuesday with the activists, who are seeking answers in the recent shooting death of a black woman by Louisville, Kentucky, police. During the nearly hourlong discussion, Paul lamented that police officers sometimes follow bad policies. And in cases of police abuse, he says the bar for firing offending officers should be low. The libertarian-leaning Kentucky lawmaker has worked in recent years with Democrats in pressing for criminal justice reform. A former Minneapolis police officer is charged with second-degree murder in Floyd’s death.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Steve Pitt has resigned from his role as a key adviser to Kentucky's attorney general. His departure came days after a newspaper uncovered his role in recommending clemency for a sex offender while working for then-Gov. Matt Bevin. Pitt served as counsel and special adviser to Attorney General Daniel Cameron since late last year. Before that, Pitt was Bevin’s general counsel. Pitt didn't give a specific reason in his resignation letter to Cameron. The Courier Journal reported that it was Pitt who recommended last year that Bevin reduce the sex offender's sentence from 15 to three years.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The mother of the owner and chef of a popular Kentucky barbecue venue who was killed by law enforcement last week says she wants justice for her son. Odessa Riley addressed reporters Monday outside the Louisville business where David McAtee was fatally shot. She said McAtee did not shoot first and will get justice. Attorney Steve Romines said city and police officials should apologize and release all evidence publicly. Police and National Guard soldiers were dispersing a crowd near McAtee’s eatery when police say they returned fire, but video evidence suggests law enforcement officials were firing pepper balls at the restaurant before McAtee fired his weapon.