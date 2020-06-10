Investigators: Barbecue cook killed by National Guard rifle

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A state official says a Louisville barbecue cook was fatally shot by a National Guard member. They say that happened after the cook fired his gun as law enforcement approached his eatery.

David McAtee was killed May 31 amid a night of protests in downtown Louisiville. Louisville Police and National Guard soldiers were responding to a crowd gathering at the time. The secretary of the state’s executive Cabinet says investigators examined shrapnel from McAtee’s body and matched it to rifles carried by National Guard members. Brown says investigators believe McAtee fired the first shot and then officers and guard members returned fire.