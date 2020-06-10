Advertisement

Investigators: Barbecue cook killed by National Guard rifle

Dwayne Simmons makes a memorial to David McAtee near the intersection of 26th and Broadway, Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. McAtee, the owner of a barbecue spot who was known for offering meals to police officers, died while police and National Guard soldiers were enforcing a curfew early Monday amid waves of protests over a previous police shooting. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Dwayne Simmons makes a memorial to David McAtee near the intersection of 26th and Broadway, Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. McAtee, the owner of a barbecue spot who was known for offering meals to police officers, died while police and National Guard soldiers were enforcing a curfew early Monday amid waves of protests over a previous police shooting. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)(Darron Cummings | AP)
Published: Jun. 10, 2020 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A state official says a Louisville barbecue cook was fatally shot by a National Guard member. They say that happened after the cook fired his gun as law enforcement approached his eatery.

David McAtee was killed May 31 amid a night of protests in downtown Louisiville. Louisville Police and National Guard soldiers were responding to a crowd gathering at the time. The secretary of the state’s executive Cabinet says investigators examined shrapnel from McAtee’s body and matched it to rifles carried by National Guard members. Brown says investigators believe McAtee fired the first shot and then officers and guard members returned fire.

Latest News

News

Kentucky General Fund and Road Fund decrease in May

Updated: 8 minutes ago
The Office of State Budget Director reported today that May’s General Fund receipts fell 8.1 percent compared to May of last year.

News

Bowling alley reopens with new guidelines

Updated: 1 hours ago
Southern Lanes reopened this week.

News

AntiRacism Kentucky coalition formed following demands to end systemic racism

Updated: 1 hours ago
After countless outcries demanding the end to systemic nation, two Kentuckians are doing something about it.

News

Humidity To Drop

Updated: 1 hours ago
The latest news and weather.

News

Tennessee hospital leaders, lawmakers push to keep rural hospital doors open

Updated: 1 hours ago
Tennessee medical leaders say some of these facilities simply do not have the bottom line to survive.

Latest News

News

2 kids vanish, and the case transfixes the world. Now, a grim turn.

Updated: 1 hours ago
The case took a grim turn Tuesday when investigators announced they found human remains while searching Chad Daybell's rural Idaho home.

News

Winning $410M Mega Millions ticket sold in Arizona

Updated: 2 hours ago
With a lucky Mega Millions ticket, someone in Arizona woke up Wednesday morning to find themselves a multimillionaire.

News

Police: Florida man lets 12-year-old drive Jeep 85 mph

Updated: 2 hours ago
A Florida man is facing felony charges after police said he let a 12-year-old girl drive his SUV and told her to speed because he wanted to be a “cool father” — even though he is not her dad.

News

Christopher Columbus statue torn down, thrown in lake by protesters in Va.

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Christopher Columbus statue was torn down by protesters in downtown Richmond Tuesday night.

News

Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky: Strong words about Floyd’s death

Updated: 3 hours ago
Republican Sen. Rand Paul has referred to George Floyd’s death as murder in a conversation with Kentucky-based activists about police abuse.