KY Lottery
Published: Jun. 9, 2020 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
KC-JH-QS-4S-8S
10-27-28-33, Cash Ball: 4
01-05-09-10-23, Mega Ball: 22, Megaplier: 2
Estimated jackpot: $410 million
9-9-4
6-2-4
5-2-9-4
1-1-9-7
Estimated jackpot: $22 million