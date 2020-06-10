Advertisement

Police: Florida man lets 12-year-old drive Jeep 85 mph

This booking image provided by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office shows Shaun Michaelsen, 41. (Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office via AP)
This booking image provided by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office shows Shaun Michaelsen, 41. (Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office via AP)(Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office via AP)
Published: Jun. 10, 2020 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man is facing felony charges after police said he let a 12-year-old girl drive his SUV and told her to speed because he wanted to be a “cool father” — even though he is not her dad.

Shaun Michaelsen, 41, told the arresting officer Monday he is friends with the girl's mother and that the girl and her friend were staying with him for a few days, according to court records.

He said the girl had asked earlier in the day if she could drive his Jeep, so he thought “it would be cool" and that he was trying to be a “cool father,” the police report said. Michaelsen also told officers he had been drinking.

Jupiter Officer Craig Yochum said in his arrest report that he spotted the Jeep make an illegal U-turn and then speed away at about 12:10 a.m. Monday. He followed and the Jeep reached speeds of 85 mph in a 45 mph zone before he was able to pull it over. He said that when he asked the 12-year-old why she was driving so fast, she said Michaelsen told her to.

Michaelsen is charged with child neglect, allowing an unauthorized person to drive and causing a minor to become a delinquent for buying the girls vape pens — he says they requested, according to authorities.

He was being held without bond Tuesday at the Palm Beach County Jail. Court records do not indicate if he has an attorney.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Kentucky General Fund and Road Fund decrease in May

Updated: 9 minutes ago
The Office of State Budget Director reported today that May’s General Fund receipts fell 8.1 percent compared to May of last year.

News

Bowling alley reopens with new guidelines

Updated: 1 hours ago
Southern Lanes reopened this week.

News

Humidity To Drop

Updated: 1 hours ago
The latest news and weather.

News

AntiRacism Kentucky coalition formed following demands to end systemic racism

Updated: 1 hours ago
After countless outcries demanding the end to systemic nation, two Kentuckians are doing something about it.

News

Tennessee hospital leaders, lawmakers push to keep rural hospital doors open

Updated: 1 hours ago
Tennessee medical leaders say some of these facilities simply do not have the bottom line to survive.

Latest News

News

2 kids vanish, and the case transfixes the world. Now, a grim turn.

Updated: 1 hours ago
The case took a grim turn Tuesday when investigators announced they found human remains while searching Chad Daybell's rural Idaho home.

News

Winning $410M Mega Millions ticket sold in Arizona

Updated: 2 hours ago
With a lucky Mega Millions ticket, someone in Arizona woke up Wednesday morning to find themselves a multimillionaire.

News

Christopher Columbus statue torn down, thrown in lake by protesters in Va.

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Christopher Columbus statue was torn down by protesters in downtown Richmond Tuesday night.

News

Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky: Strong words about Floyd’s death

Updated: 3 hours ago
Republican Sen. Rand Paul has referred to George Floyd’s death as murder in a conversation with Kentucky-based activists about police abuse.

News

Investigators: Barbecue cook killed by National Guard rifle

Updated: 3 hours ago
A state official says a Louisville barbecue cook was fatally shot by a National Guard member after the cook fired his gun as law enforcement approached his eatery.