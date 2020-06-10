Protesting during a pandemic; how to stay safe

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After months of social distancing and staying at home, the streets nationwide now fill with protesters practicing their First Amendment right.

A number of protests have taken place across southcentral Kentucky, demanding justice for black lives and calling for equality.

While studies have indicated catching COVID-19 is less likely outdoors, doctors still encourage protesters and others participating in mass gatherings to follow the CDC guidelines which are currently in place.

“If you do decide to protest you need to have the social distancing, try to stay apart, six feet from people, wear your masks, do your due diligence on your hand washing and if you do take part in a mass gathering, then in my opinion you should just watch out for the normal signs and symptoms of COVID,” said Dr. Michael Campbell, Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital.

Another way to stay safe is to get tested for COVID-19, and anyone can do so. The drive-thru testing site at Basil Griffin Park is now accepting people with no appointment, but you must have a valid ID. The registration link is still encouraged.

13 News reached out to the Barren River District Health Department and asked if they were concerned about the potential increase of reported COVID-19 cases in several weeks, following the protests.

“As with any large group gatherings, there is a potential for greater spread of COVID-19. It is important to take precautions as the community is opening back up, which includes: wearing a mask while in public, social distancing, good hand hygiene, and staying home when sick," said Matt Hunt, Public Health Director.

According to governor’s plan to re-open, Kentucky is still in the phase that allows only groups of 10 or fewer. On June 29, the plan allows for groups of 50 people or fewer.

