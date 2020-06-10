Staycations create pool shopping boom

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - COVID-19 disrupted many vacations this summer, but people are still looking for ways to have their safe summer fun. If they can’t go to the vacation, the vacation will come to them which has led to a pool spike like never before.

“I think everyone is just staying at home. You know a lot of people had vacations planned, got their money back on vacations and invested in their year so they can spend time at home,” said Drew Pinerola, Manager of Aqua Land Pool Spa & Patio.

According to local pool business owners, Bowling Green pool sales have spiked dramatically since march.

“It’s been busy. We started out normal and then as soon as the virus hit it seemed like our phones are ringing off the hook. We had an increase of 4 times on the above ground pools from last year,” said Pinerola.

They say that while people are purchasing pools due to cancelled vacations, that getting a pool is a great investment for many summers to come.

“I would definitely encourage you to invest in a pool at your own home because you don’t have to go anywhere. You know it’s safe and you will have many years to come of lots of fun as well,” said Neena Hook, Manger of Pool & Spa Depot.

Both pool stores encourage those still looking to get a pool in place of a summer vacation to act fast.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.