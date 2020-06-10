The National Corvette Museum reopens to the public

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The National Corvette Museum reopened its doors this week. After closing nearly three months ago due to the spread of COVID-19, members of the NCM family were able to keep busy during this time.

During their closing, NCM added three new exhibits to their facility.

“We have the E. Pierce-Marshall performance gallery. Its a tribute to all things Corvette Racing. Mr. Marshall is a fantastic friend of the museum. This exhibit tells the story of a father and a son. How Pierce’s father got him involved in Corvettes and racing, and now we have eleven Corvette race cars behind me and we are telling the story of all of those cars,” said museum CEO Dr. Sean Preston.

The museum has done its part in making sure all of their guests remain safe. Hand sanitizer stations have been installed all throughout the building, face masks are provided for those in need, and exhibits are regularly cleaned throughout the day.

