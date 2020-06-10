Two bodies recovered at Lake Cumberland after search for missing swimmers

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

After days of searching for two international students who went missing this past weekend at Lake Cumberland, two bodies have been found.

Russell County Emergency Manager H.M. Bottom confirms crews picked something up on sonar around 5 p.m. Sunday.

Later that night, into Monday morning, he says a robot was used to help recover the two bodies.

Bottom said they were turned over to County Coroner Mark Coots for positive identification and an autopsy.

According to original reports, four were swimming at the lake and their houseboat began to drift.

Two were rescued, two went under and weren’t seen again.

Multiple agencies assisted in the search, including teams from Russell, Wayne, Boone, Barren, and Pulaski counties.

The families of the two students have been notified through their embassies.

